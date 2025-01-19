UPDATE: Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Against Brooklyn Nets
UPDATE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available, while Jalen Williams has been ruled out (h/t Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder).
On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets in Oklahoma.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have ruled out Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are both listed as questionable.
The status of Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander will have major implications on the game.
They are averaging a combined 52.2 points and 11.2 assists per contest.
Gilgeous-Alexander missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via OKC Thunder Stats: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 36 straight games with 20+ points scored. That is the longest active streak in the NBA and 1 behind his career-high streak of 37 games.
It is the 45th longest streak in NBA history."
The Thunder have had an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 34-7 record in 41 games.
Following the Nets, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City.
As for the Nets, they have had a tough season.
They have a 14-28 record in 42 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Thunder, the Nets will return home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.