Oklahoma City Thunder Make Roster Before Rockets Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their second game of the preseason when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening.
Before the game (on Tuesday), the Thunder signed Miller Kopp to their training camp roster.
It's unclear if Kopp will be available for Wednesday's game.
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "Thunder has signed forward Miller Kopp.
He appeared in 41 games last year with the OKC Blue and averaged 8.3 PTS and 3.0 REB in 20.4 minutes per game.
Updated Thunder training camp roster:"
Kopp had a productive five-year college career for Northwestern and Indiana.
He finished is final season with averages of 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 35 games for the Hoosiers.
Last season, Kopp had a good year with the Oklahoma City Blue (G League).
It's more than likely that the 25-year-old will begin his season with the Blue.
Via OKC Blue on December 20: ". @millerkopp had a night 📈
27 PTS ⎹ 7-10 3PT ⎹ 5 REB"
The Thunder will have three more preseason games against the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.
They beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 112-107 on Monday evening in Texas.
Last season, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They reached the second round of the NBA playoffs before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
On October 24, the Thunder will open up the regular season when they visit the Denver Nuggets.