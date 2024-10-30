Oklahoma City Thunder Make Roster Move Before Spurs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma.
Before the game, the Thunder announced that they had made a roster move.
Via Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic: "The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard/forward Kenrich Williams to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.
This signals that Kenrich is close to a return. Typically one of the final steps before returning to the lineup"
Williams has yet to appear in a game so far this season.
He finished last year with averages of 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Keith Smith of Spotrac added: "One of the interesting parts of the G League growth has been teams using it for rehab assignments, like MLB has for years with the minor leagues. It's a great way for players to get some reps in, considering NBA teams rarely practice in-season."
The Thunder enter the matchup with a 3-0 record in their first three games.
They most recently beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 128-104.
Following the Spurs, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
As for the Spurs, they are 1-2 in their first three games.
Following the Thunder, they will visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.