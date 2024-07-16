Oklahoma City Thunder Officially Sign Elite Shooter
Alex Ducas is coming off another solid season of college basketball for Saint Mary's.
He finished the year with averages of 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Ducas went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month, but he has now signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Thunder.com: "The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Alex Ducas to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Over his five seasons in college, Ducas had career averages of 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 150 games.
He is an excellent shooter, which could make him valuable to the Thunder.
During his fourth season in college, Ducas averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
The Gaels made the NCAA Tournament in three of his five years.
As for the Thunder, they are coming off a year where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round.