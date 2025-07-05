Oklahoma City Thunder Officially Sign Talented Scorer
Brooks Barnhizer spent all four years of his college basketball career at Northwestern.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 26.6% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Last month, Barnhizer was selected by the OKC Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Via OKC Thunder: "With the 44th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selects Brooks Barnhizer from @NUMensBball ⚡️"
The Thunder have now officially signed the 23-year-old to a two-way contract.
Via OKCThunder.com: "OKLAHOMA CITY, July 3, 2025 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Brooks Barnhizer to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Barnhizer finished his career with the Wildcats averaging 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 96 games.
He will likely spend a lot of time developing with the Thunder's G League team next season.
In addition, Barnhizer will play for the team at 2025 NBA Summer League.
Via Northwestern Basketball: "Brooks Barnhizer plays basketball today at 6pm for the OKC Thunder."
The Thunder will open up their Summer League schedule with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via @League_Him: "NBA Summer League begins today.
Heat vs Spurs: 4:30 PM ET on NBA TV
Warriors vs Lakers: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2
Grizzlies vs Thunder: 7 PM ET on ESPNU
76ers vs Jazz: 9 PM ET on ESPN"