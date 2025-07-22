Oklahoma City Thunder Player Reportedly Leaving NBA
Alex Ducas is coming off his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the year with averages of 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 47.6% from the three-point range in 21 games.
According to ESPN's Olgun Uluc, the 2025 Champion is expected to leave the NBA (and sign with a team in the NBL).
Via ESPN Australia & NZ (on July 8): "BREAKING: Australian wing Alex Ducas is planning to sign with the Brisbane Bullets. ✍️
Coming off an #NBA Championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Ducas is set to ink a one-year #NBL deal with Brisbane at the conclusion of NBA Summer League, per @OlgunUluc."
While Ducas got limited playing time, he was a member of one of the best NBA teams of all time.
They were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record (before winning the title over the Indiana Pacers).
Via NBACentral (on June 24): "OKC Mayor David Holt has officially declared the following dates as honorary days in celebration of key figures connected to Oklahoma City:
July 1 – Sam Presti Day
July 2 – Mark Daigneault Day
July 7 – Brandon Carlson Day
July 8 – Alex Ducas Day
July 9 – Adam Flagler Day
July 10 – Nikola Topić Day
July 11 – Ousmane Dieng Day
July 14 – Dillon Jones Day
July 15 – Ajay Mitchell Day
July 16 – Jaylin Williams Day
July 17 – Kenrich Williams Day
July 18 – Isaiah Joe Day
July 21 – Aaron Wiggins Day
July 22 – Cason Wallace Day
July 23 – Isaiah Hartenstein Day
July 24 – Alex Caruso Day
July 25 – Lu Dort Day
July 28 – Chet Holmgren Day
July 29 – Jalen Williams Day
July 30 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day
(Via @BrandonRahbar)"