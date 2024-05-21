Oklahoma City Thunder Player Reportedly Will Be On The Trading Block
Josh Giddey had been seen as one of the best young guards in the NBA coming into the 2023-24 season.
He had a productive year with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
However, he fell out of the rotation during the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Speculation has begun about his trade availability this summer.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes on May 20: "The Thunder are widely expected to shop Josh Giddey in trade talks this offseason, who has now become extension eligible.
OKC will likely attempt to trade Giddey alongside some of their 13 future first-round picks to secure an impact player who is a cleaner rotation fit."
Recently, Bovada revealed the odds for Giddey's next team if he gets moved.
Via NBACentral: "The Washington Wizards are the favorites to win the Josh Giddey sweepstakes, per @BovadaOfficial
Washington Wizards +450
Utah Jazz +500
New York Knicks +500
New Orleans Pelicans +600
Orlando Magic +700
Detroit Pistons +700
Miami Heat +800
Phoenix Suns +1000
Los Angeles Lakers +1600
Toronto Raptors +1600
San Antonio Spurs +1800
Portland Trailblazers +2200
Dallas Mavericks +2800
Cleveland Cavaliers +2800
Boston Celtics +4000"
The Thunder finished as the first seed in the Western Conference with 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020 and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.
However, they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).
Giddey has played three seasons (all with the Thunder).