Oklahoma City Thunder Player Will Reportedly Miss Preseason Following Surgery
Kenrich Williams is coming off a season where he appeared in 69 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the year with averages of 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, the Thunder announced that Williams will miss the preseason following surgery.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "From OKC PR:
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement procedure in his right knee today at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY, with Thunder medical personnel present. Williams will be re-evaluated after the preseason."
Williams has spent six seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Thunder.
He has been with Oklahoma City for each of the previous four years.
His career averages are 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
Last year, Williams appeared in seven NBA playoff games.
The Thunder are among the best teams in the NBA and are coming off a season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020 and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
On October 24, the Thunder will play their first game when they visit the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.