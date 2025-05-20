Oklahoma City Thunder Player Fined $25,000 By NBA Before Western Conference Finals
On Tuesday night, Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals (at home).
Before the game, the NBA announced that Williams had been fined $25,000 by the league.
Via NBA Communications: "Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language in his postgame media session, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President League Operations."
Many fans commented on the announcement from the NBA.
@g0nZ0__00: "NBA fining him exposed it to more people than he did during the interview. So are you going to fine yourself?"
@lifeofdabul: "Still no mvp announcement"
@ajb2k: "How about you guys release when the MVP will be announced?"
@Astrals_orbit: "Jdub wearing a shirt with a swear word > announcing the mvp"
@gilgeoussauro: "NBA = soft"
Williams is coming off a regular season where he made his first career NBA All-Star Game.
He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via Real Sports: "Jalen Williams in his first career Game 7:
24 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
+35"
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference after going an incredible 68-14 during the regular season.
They swept the Memphis Grizzlies and beat the Denver Nuggets (in seven games) in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs.