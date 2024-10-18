Oklahoma City Thunder Release 2 Players After Hawks Game
On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder played their final preseason game when they hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Oklahoma.
They won by a score of 104-99 to finish with 3-1 record in four games.
After the victory, the Thunder announced that they have waived two players.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Oklahoma City Thunder announced they have waived Buddy Boeheim and Cormac Ryan."
Boeheim has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons.
Over 20 games, he has averaged 2.5 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 24.0% from the three-point range.
Ryan played five seasons of college basketball for Stanford, Notre Dame and North Carolina.
Last season, he averaged 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.
The Thunder finished the 2023-24 season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
After sweeping Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2024 playoffs (in six games).
The Thunder will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Many people believe that they are a legitimate contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship.