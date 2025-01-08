Oklahoma City Thunder Release Player Before Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Before the game, the team announced that they had waived rookie Branden Carlson.
Via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet: "The Thunder have waived Branden Carlson.
Carlson's deal would have become guaranteed for the year if he remained on the roster past today. Gives Thunder some flexibility.
Raptors 905 own Carlson's G League rights, but possible he signs a 2-way in OKC or elsewhere."
Carlson had been averaging 1.3 rebounds per contest in seven games.
In addition to his time in the NBA, the 25-year-old has also played in the G League.
He is averaging 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in his first two regular season games.
As for the Thunder, they have had an incredible start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 30-5 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a 15-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Thunder beat the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 105-92.
Carlson did not appear in the game.
Following their big showdown with the Cavs, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
Last season, the Thunder lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.