Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Attempting To Make Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder won the 2025 NBA Championship over the Indiana Pacers (on Sunday).
However, their front office will have a quick turnaround, as the NBA Draft will take place on Wednesday evening at Barclays Center in New York.
Before the draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that the Thunder are a team looking to move up by making a trade (h/t NBACentral).
Givony: "I keep hearing rumblings that the Thunder are trying to move up. They have 15, 24, 44, they could package all three of those picks look to move up four or five slots."
The Thunder are coming off a magical year where they won 84 total games (counting playoffs and regular season).
They were the first seed in the Western Conference (68-14) and won the first championship in the team's history since moving to Oklahoma City.
Via NBA Communications: "The four teams to win 84+ games (regular season and playoffs combined) in a single season:
2015-16 Warriors: 88-18
1995-96 Bulls: 87-13
1996-97 Bulls: 84-17
2024-25 Thunder: 84-21"
Sam Presti has proven to be one of the best executive of all time.
With all of their current assets, he has a lot of options with how to build the team going forward.
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "Sam Presti takes every Thunder player to visit the memorial at some point in their career to understand what the city has been through. It’s really incredible to see it juxtaposed with photos of the parade."