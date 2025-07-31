Fastbreak

Oklahoma City Thunder Make Roster Move

The Thunder have reportedly signed Malevy Leons.

Ben Stinar

Sam Presti speaks to the press in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Sam Presti speaks to the press in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malevy Leons appeared in six games for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024-25 season.

He also spent most of their year with the G League team (Oklahoma City Blue).

This week, the Thunder signed Leons.

Via Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman (on July 30): "OKC has signed Malevy Leons to a training camp deal. He spent last season with the Blue and played in six Thunder games.

OKC still has one remaining two-way contract up for grabs with the other spots going to Branden Carlson and Brooks Barnhizer."

Leons finished the G League season with averages of 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 34 games (18 starts).

Via NBA G League (on November 12, 2024): "Malevy Leons was a beast on the boards 😤 He went OFF ending with, 19 PTS, 21 REB, & 15 ORB during the @okcblue home-opening win!"

Considering how deep the Thunder are, he will likely remain in the G League playing for the Blue.

That said, he could also be a candidate to land a two-way deal.

Via P.I.T. (on July 12): "Malevy Leons (2024 PIT, Bradley) was a monster with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Summer League win over Indiana. Leons might be playing his way onto another NBA team's roster this month."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.