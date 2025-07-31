Oklahoma City Thunder Make Roster Move
Malevy Leons appeared in six games for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024-25 season.
He also spent most of their year with the G League team (Oklahoma City Blue).
This week, the Thunder signed Leons.
Via Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman (on July 30): "OKC has signed Malevy Leons to a training camp deal. He spent last season with the Blue and played in six Thunder games.
OKC still has one remaining two-way contract up for grabs with the other spots going to Branden Carlson and Brooks Barnhizer."
Leons finished the G League season with averages of 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 34 games (18 starts).
Via NBA G League (on November 12, 2024): "Malevy Leons was a beast on the boards 😤 He went OFF ending with, 19 PTS, 21 REB, & 15 ORB during the @okcblue home-opening win!"
Considering how deep the Thunder are, he will likely remain in the G League playing for the Blue.
That said, he could also be a candidate to land a two-way deal.
Via P.I.T. (on July 12): "Malevy Leons (2024 PIT, Bradley) was a monster with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Summer League win over Indiana. Leons might be playing his way onto another NBA team's roster this month."