Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Sign Elite Defender
Zack Austin spent the 2024-25 season playing for Pitt.
He had averages of 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 32 games.
That said, Austin did not get selected in the 2025 NBA Draft (on Wednesday and Thursday).
According to Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress, Austin will now sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Chepkevich: "Pitt’s Zack Austin has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, I’m told.
The rangy, athletic 6’7” forward shot 38.1% from three and 90.2% from the stripe this season.
ACC All-Defensive Team selection with career 6.8 BLK% and 2.2 STL% marks."
If Austin plays well at NBA Summer League, he could be a good player for the Thunder to keep in their organization.
Via Jason Shelter of Burgh Sports United: "Former Pitt standout Zack Austin will have a chance to latch on with the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Austin was a solid, perimeter shooter, as well as from beyond the arc for the Panthers. He was arguably the best defensive forward in the ACC"
The Thunder have an elite (and young) roster that just won the 2025 NBA Championship.
Therefore, there is not a lot of needs on their current roster.
On the other hand, the Thunder are also a franchise that has a strong track record of developing talent.
A player such as Austin could benefit from being in their G League system.