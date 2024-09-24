Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Sign Intriguing G League Player
Javonte Cooke is coming off a strong year in the G League for the Iowa Wolves.
He finished the regular season with averages of 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 32 games (27 starts).
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Cooke will sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Scotto: "The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Javonte Cooke, agent Jerry Dianis told @hoopshype. Cooke spent last season with the Iowa Wolves and averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game."
While Cooke will likely end up getting waived, he will be an intriguing player for the Thunder to keep in their G League system.
He has spent each of the previous two seasons playing for Iowa.
The Thunder have done an excellent job of player development over the last decade.
Via NBA G League on February 3: "41 PTS 🐺 6 AST 🐺 8 3PM
Javonte Cooke was literally UNSTOPPABLE as he erupted for a career-high in points and in three-pointers for the @iawolves!"
The Thunder are coming off a season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.