Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Sign Talented Shooter

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the OKC Thunder will sign Payton Sandfort.

Ben Stinar

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20) hugs Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) in tears in the final seconds of the game Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94.
Payton Sandfort spent all four seasons of his college career at Iowa.

He finished his final season with averages of 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 33 games.

That said, Sandfort went undrafted on Thursday night.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the 22-year-old will sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Via Givony: "NEWS: Iowa's Payton Sandfort has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a source told ESPN.

6'7 wing made a barrage of 3s in college while filling up the boxscore with assists and blocks."

The Thunder are coming off winning the 2025 NBA Championship earlier this week.

Therefore, there is not a lot of talent that they need (have room for) on the roster.

A player such as Sandfort could end up going to their G League franchise.

Givony wrote (on February 7, 2024): "Iowa's Payton Sandfort has emerged as one of the best shooters in college basketball, shooting 41% for 3 in Big Ten play. He's extremely dynamic with the way he gets into his jumper at 6-foot-7, giving him a ready-made skill for the NBA."

The Thunder finished the 2024-25 season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.

They defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers to win the title.

Via NBA Communications: "The four teams to win 84+ games (regular season and playoffs combined) in a single season:

2015-16 Warriors: 88-18
1995-96 Bulls: 87-13
1996-97 Bulls: 84-17
2024-25 Thunder: 84-21"

Ben Stinar
