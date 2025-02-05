Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Trade For 8-Year NBA Player
UPDATE: The trade is official.
Daniel Theis had been in his first year playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 24.3% from the three-point range in 38 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans have now traded the veteran center to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Charania: "The New Orleans Pelicans are trading center Daniel Theis and draft compensation to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN."
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details.
Via Scotto: "The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired center Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round draft pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for cash considerations. The 2031 second-round draft pick acquired by the Thunder is the least favorable of New Orleans and Orlando."
Theis has spent part of eight seasons with the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls.
His career averages are 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 411 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "New Orleans was $1.4M above the luxury tax prior to the trade.
They are now below.
Theis is on an expiring $2.1M contract."
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 39-9 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
On Wednesday night, the Thunder will host the Phoenix Suns.