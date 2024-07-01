Oklahoma City Thunder Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran Center
Isaiah Hartenstein is coming off a year where he played a significant role for the New York Knicks.
The six-year veteran finished his season with averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Hartenstein is signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein plans to sign a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hartenstein departs the Knicks for an enormous contract and gives OKC a new anchor inside."
In addition to the Knicks, Hartenstein has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games (13 starts).
SNY's Ian Begley added more details on the signing.
Via Begley: "Isaiah Hartenstein has a 3-year, $87M deal with OKC, league sources confirm. The most the Knicks could offer Hartenstein max of four years, $72 million. Knicks offered that max as soon as they could make the offer, per SNY league sources."
As for the Thunder, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.