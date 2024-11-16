Oklahoma City Thunder Sign New Center After Suns Game
On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 99-83.
They are off to an incredible start to the season with a 11-2 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
That said, the team is playing without starting center Chet Holmgren, who will be out for at least two months.
Following their victory over the Suns, the Thunder announced that they had assigned rookie center Branden Carlson.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details.
Via Scotto: "The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a one-year, standard NBA deal with Branden Carlson, Ross Aroyo and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told @hoopshype. OKC needs frontcourt depth. Carlson, a 7-foot center, is the all-time shot blocking leader for the University of Utah."
Carlson finished his final year of college (last season) with averages of 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 36 games.
He played five seasons at Utah.
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "OKC Thunder have signed center Branden Carlson.
Carlson (7-0, 220) has averaged 14.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.0 AST and 1.67 BLK in 3 games with the G League’s Raptors 905."
The Thunder are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
They will resume action on Sunday evening when they remain at home to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Oklahoma City.