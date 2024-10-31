Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Player After Spurs Game
UPDATE: The Thunder have announced the signing.
Via Thunder.com: "The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Malevy Leons, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Oklahoma.
They won by a score of 105-93 to improve to 4-0 in their first four games of the new season.
Luguentz Dort led the way with 20 points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 7/9 from the field and 6/8 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Thursday), Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Thunder will sign Malevy Leons.
Via Scotto: "The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a one-year, standard NBA deal with Malevy Leons, agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports told @hoopshype. Leons won consecutive Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards. He played in Summer League and preseason for OKC."
Leons played three seasons of college basketball at Bradley.
He finished last year with averages of 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Following the Spurs, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.
Last season, they made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020 (four year ago).