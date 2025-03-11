Fastbreak

Oklahoma City Thunder Star Injured Against Nuggets

Jalen Williams left Monday's game with an injury.

Ben Stinar

Apr 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; (L-R) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) watch their team play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; (L-R) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) watch their team play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home).

Jalen Williams had 12 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 14 minutes of playing time.

The All-Star guard has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "All-Star forward Jalen Williams (right hip strain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per Thunder."

NBA
Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) gestures after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Williams is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.

Via The Lead: "Jalen Williams since the ASB:

- 24.0 PPG
- 5.8 RPG
- 6.3 APG
- 47/45/87 splits
- 61% true shooting
- +88 plus-minus
- 8-1 record"

NBA
Feb 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 53-11 record in 64 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).

Following the Nuggets, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Williams was the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara.

He is in his third season (all with the Thunder).

NBA
Mar 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As for the Nuggets, they are the third seed with a 41-23 record.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.