Oklahoma City Thunder Star Injured Against Nuggets
On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home).
Jalen Williams had 12 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 14 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star guard has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "All-Star forward Jalen Williams (right hip strain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per Thunder."
Williams is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via The Lead: "Jalen Williams since the ASB:
- 24.0 PPG
- 5.8 RPG
- 6.3 APG
- 47/45/87 splits
- 61% true shooting
- +88 plus-minus
- 8-1 record"
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 53-11 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Williams was the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara.
He is in his third season (all with the Thunder).
As for the Nuggets, they are the third seed with a 41-23 record.