Oklahoma City Thunder Star Suffers Injury Against Hawks
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
During the game, Chet Holmgren suffered an ankle sprain.
He finished his night with seven points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 3/8 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Chet Holmgren (ankle) won't return Friday."
Holmgren had just returned from a significant injury that had kept him out for most of the season.
He came into Friday with averages of 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Earlier this week, the former Gonzaga star had one of his best games of the season.
Via StatMuse on Wednesday: "Chet Holmgren vs Brooklyn:
22 PTS
17 REB
4 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
The first player in Thunder history to reach those numbers in a game."
The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference with a 47-11 record in 58 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.
In addition, the Thunder are an excellent 21-7 in the 28 games they have played on the road away from Oklahoma City.
Holmgren is in his second season playing in the NBA (all with the Thunder).
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.