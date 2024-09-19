Old Clip Of NBA Star LeBron James Talking About Steph Curry Resurfaces
LeBron James and Steph Curry have been the two most notable players in the recent era of the NBA.
The future Hall of Famers have combined to win eight NBA Championships since the 2012 season.
Recently, X account Hoop Central (via NBA History) reposted an old clip of James talking about Curry before the Golden State Warriors superstar was in the NBA.
James: "Yeah, Stephen Curry?"
Cameraman: "You think he’ll be good in the league?”
LeBron: “I think so. I think he knows how to play the game of basketball. Being the son of a former NBA player (Dell Curry) he was taught well how to play the game of basketball. He has the talent. He’s good. He's good I was impressed. Played very, very well against a tough Wisconsin."
Considering where the two players ended up, that clip will likely live on for all of NBA history.
Last month, James and Curry were teammates for the first time in their legendary careers when they helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on August 10: "Olympic Last Dance together: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead USA to Gold – completing commitment they made to each other, Team USA and the country exactly one year ago."
Despite still being two of the best 15 players in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, while the Warriors did not qualify for the postseason.