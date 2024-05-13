Old Clip Of NBA Star Derrick Rose Went Viral
Derrick Rose is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA.
However, he dealt with injuries that derailed the prime of his career.
On Mother's Day, the NBA posted an old clip of Rose giving his MVP speech (in 2011).
Rose said in the speech to his mom: "Last but not least, I want to thank my mom. With my heart. The reason that I play the way that I play. Just everything. Just knowing that the days that I don't feel like going into practice, or I'm having a hard time. I think about her when she had to wake me up, go to work, just making sure that I'm alright and making sure the family's alright. Those are hard days. My days shouldn't be hard because I love doing what I'm doing. And that's playing basketball. You keep me going every day."
Rose was the youngest MVP in NBA history (22), and finished the 2011 season with averages of 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Bulls reached the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat (in five games).
Despite no longer being a superstar, Rose has been a productive role player over the last decade.
He just finished his first season with the Memphis Grizzlies with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.