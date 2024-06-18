One NBA Team Has A $175 Million Luxury Tax Bill
The NBA season came to an end on Monday evening when the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 to win the 2024 Championship.
Following the game, ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed the eight teams who will have a luxury bill for the 2023-24 season.
Via Marks: "Unofficial luxury tax payments per team:
Golden St- $176.9M
LAC- $142.4M
Phoenix- $68.2M
Milwaukee- $52.5M
Boston- $43.8M
Denver- $20.2M
Miami- $15.7M
LA Lakers- $6.9M
The 22 teams below the tax are projected to receive $11.96M each."
The Warriors being at the top of the list is not a surprise because of who is on their roster.
That said, the team is coming off a season where were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
Based on how much the Warriors are paying, it will be interesting to see how they approach the offseason.
The team needs to improve, and Klay Thompson will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
In addition, Chris Paul has $30 million left on his contract for the 2024-25 season.
That said, the Warriors can waive him (the money is not guaranteed).
Ironically, the next three highest luxury teams after Golden State (Clippers, Suns and Bucks) all lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves.