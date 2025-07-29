Only One Current NBA Player Played For The Charlotte Bobcats
After the 2013-14 season, the Charlotte Bobcats changed their name to the Charlotte Hornets.
Despite a handful of trips to the NBA playoffs, the Bobcats did not have a very memorable run.
According to @EnjoyBBall, only current player played in Charlotte when they were called the Bobcats.
Via @EnjoyBBall: "Garrett Temple is the only active player currently on an NBA roster who played for the Bobcats. (2004–2014 era)"
Temple played 12 games for the franchise during the 2010-11 season.
He averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
Several people reacted to the news on social media.
@_HornetsMuse_: "39 year old, “who he play for” legend Garrett Temple is keeping the Bobcats alive."
@cHornets4: "This is crazy😂 #HiveMentality #CharlotteHornets #twitter #basketball #comment #follow #share #relatable #greensboronc #NBA #buzzcity #hornetscity #relateable #location"
@isaac_millr: "Did Zeller retire?"
The only player to ever make the All-Star Game for the Bobcats was Gerald Wallace.
Via NBA University: "In ‘09-‘10, Garald Wallace played 76 games and averaged 41.0 (!!!) minutes per game for the Charlotte Bobcats…
He averaged 18.2 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.1 BPG. All-Star, 1st Team All-Defense, 3rd in DPOY voting. Dawg."
As for Temple, he has also played 771 games for the Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.
He is currently on the Raptors (who he averaged 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest for last season).