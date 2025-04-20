Orlando Magic And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Sunday afternoon, the Celtics will host the Orlando Magic in Boston for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Magic have ruled out Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner.
Meanwhile, the Celtics have no one on their injury report.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Celtics injury report for Game 1 vs the Magic is clean.
Jaylen Brown not on the injury report. Brown told the media he doesn't expect to have a minutes' restriction either."
The Magic are coming off a regular season where they finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.
On the road, the Magic have gone 19-22 in 41 games.
Via The NBA: "Celtics begin their quest for another championship with a First Round series against the Magic.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown host Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in Game 1 at 3:30pm/et on ABC!"
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
At home, they have gone 28-13 in 41 games in Boston.