Orlando Magic And Miami Heat Make Trade In G League
Ethan Thompson spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Osceola Magic in the G League.
He finished the year with averages of 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 31 games (30 starts).
This week, the news was reported that Thompson will sign with the Miami Heat.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "The Heat are signing Ethan Thompson, 26, to an Exhibit 10 camp tryout contract. Thompson, a 6-5 guard out of Oregon State, went undrafted in 2021. He has been in the Bulls and Magic organizations, named third-team All-G League a year ago. Heat with 18 of 21 camp slots filled."
The Osceola Magic also announced that they had traded his rights to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Via The Osceola Magic: "We have acquired the returning player rights to Justin Champagnie, a 2025 First Round Pick (No. 16), and a 2026 Second Round Pick (via SXF) from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in exchange for the returning player rights to Ethan Thompson and a 2025 Second Round Pick (No. 37)."
The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Magic, they were the seventh seed with a 41-41 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.