Orlando Magic And Miami Heat Make Trade In G League

The Magic and Heat G League teams made a trade.

Ben Stinar

Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Ethan Thompson spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Osceola Magic in the G League.

He finished the year with averages of 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 31 games (30 starts).

This week, the news was reported that Thompson will sign with the Miami Heat.

Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "The Heat are signing Ethan Thompson, 26, to an Exhibit 10 camp tryout contract. Thompson, a 6-5 guard out of Oregon State, went undrafted in 2021. He has been in the Bulls and Magic organizations, named third-team All-G League a year ago. Heat with 18 of 21 camp slots filled."

The Osceola Magic also announced that they had traded his rights to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Via The Osceola Magic: "We have acquired the returning player rights to Justin Champagnie, a 2025 First Round Pick (No. 16), and a 2026 Second Round Pick (via SXF) from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in exchange for the returning player rights to Ethan Thompson and a 2025 Second Round Pick (No. 37)."

The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.

They lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Oct 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Ethan Thompson (55) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As for the Magic, they were the seventh seed with a 41-41 record.

They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

