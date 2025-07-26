Orlando Magic Announce Signing Of 3-Year NBA Player
Jamal Cain played 37 games during the 2024-25 season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the year with averages of 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced that they had signed Cain to a two-way deal.
Via OrlandoMagic.com: "The Orlando Magic have signed forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed."
Cain has played part of three seasons in the NBA.
Prior to New Orleans, the 26-year-old was with the Miami Heat.
His career averages are 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Via @Rayshard07: "Jamal Cain SF :
6'7.5 in shoes
6'9.5 wingspan
Career (81 Games):
4.8 ppg
2.1 rpg
45.9% from field
33.6% from three
12.4 mpg
Wing with good size and athleticism for the position... A finisher of plays."
The Magic finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
That said, the Magic lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).
The Magic are seen as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference for the 2025-26 season due to the addition of Desmond Bane.