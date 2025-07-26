Fastbreak

Orlando Magic Announce Signing Of 3-Year NBA Player

The Orlando Magic have signed Jamal Cain.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Jamal Cain (8) watches his team from the bench as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Jamal Cain (8) watches his team from the bench as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Jamal Cain played 37 games during the 2024-25 season for the New Orleans Pelicans.

He finished the year with averages of 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.

On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced that they had signed Cain to a two-way deal.

Via OrlandoMagic.com: "The Orlando Magic have signed forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed."

Cain has played part of three seasons in the NBA.

Prior to New Orleans, the 26-year-old was with the Miami Heat.

His career averages are 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 81 games.

Via @Rayshard07: "Jamal Cain SF :
6'7.5 in shoes
6'9.5 wingspan

Career (81 Games):
4.8 ppg
2.1 rpg
45.9% from field
33.6% from three
12.4 mpg

Wing with good size and athleticism for the position... A finisher of plays."

Jamal Cain
Apr 8, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Jamal Cain (8) goes up for a dunk in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Magic finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

That said, the Magic lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).

The Magic are seen as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference for the 2025-26 season due to the addition of Desmond Bane.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.