Orlando Magic Announce Signing Of 3-Year NBA Player
Orlando Robinson is coming off a season where he appeared in 44 games for the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
He had averages of 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Orlando Magic announced that they have signed Robinson.
Via The Magic: "We have signed center Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract."
Robinson had spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Miami Heat.
He has career averages of 4.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 111 games.
Via @Rayshard07: "Orlando Robinson C:
6'11 in shoes
7'4 wingspan
245 lbs
25 yrs old
Toronto Stats Last Season (35 games):
8.1 ppg
5.9 rpg
1.9 apg
44.7% from field
34.0% from three
79.4% from FT
20.4 mpg"
The Magic made one of the biggest trades of the summer when they landed Desmond Bane (via the Memphis Grizzlies).
They are coming off a season where they went 41-41, which had them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Ultimately, the Magic lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via Orlando Magic HQ: "The Magic have signed big man Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract!
After going undrafted in 2022, Robinson earned a spot with the Miami Heat, where he spent time developing in the G League and saw NBA action in 2023–24, averaging 3.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and shooting 53% from the field in 46 games.
After brief stints with the Heat and Kings, Robinson broke out with the Raptors last season—averaging 8.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 1.9 APG in 35 games. He brings size, touch, and upside to Orlando’s frontcourt.
Welcome to the Magic, Orlando!"