Fastbreak

Orlando Magic Are Favorites To Trade For All-Star Point Guard

The Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Darius Garland (if the Cleveland Cavaliers trade him).

Ben Stinar

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) hugs Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) after the Cavaliers beat the Magic in game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) hugs Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) after the Cavaliers beat the Magic in game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Darius Garland is one of the best young guards in the NBA.

The 25-year-old is coming off his second All-Star season where he averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers were to trade Garland, the Orlando Magic are the favorites to land him (via Bovada).

Via NBACentral: "The Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Darius Garland, per @BovadaOfficial

Orlando Magic +170
Boston Celtics +275
Minnesota Timberwolves +450
Los Angeles Lakers +500
San Antonio Spurs +700"

The Magic are a good young team who is need of a talented point guard to take them to the next level.

A player such as Garland would be an intriguing addition to their roster which already has Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

Darius Garland
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and the Cavalier bench react after his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Magic are coming off a season where they made the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

They were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.

The Boston Celtics beat the Magic in the first round (in five games).

NBA
Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) wait fro a break in play in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons for their success the last two season has been the play of Banchero.

He finished this past year with averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.

The Magic will be a team to watch this summer.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.