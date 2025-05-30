Orlando Magic Are Favorites To Trade For All-Star Point Guard
Darius Garland is one of the best young guards in the NBA.
The 25-year-old is coming off his second All-Star season where he averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers were to trade Garland, the Orlando Magic are the favorites to land him (via Bovada).
Via NBACentral: "The Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Darius Garland, per @BovadaOfficial
Orlando Magic +170
Boston Celtics +275
Minnesota Timberwolves +450
Los Angeles Lakers +500
San Antonio Spurs +700"
The Magic are a good young team who is need of a talented point guard to take them to the next level.
A player such as Garland would be an intriguing addition to their roster which already has Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
The Magic are coming off a season where they made the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
They were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
The Boston Celtics beat the Magic in the first round (in five games).
One of the biggest reasons for their success the last two season has been the play of Banchero.
He finished this past year with averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The Magic will be a team to watch this summer.