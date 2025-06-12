Orlando Magic Are Favorites To Trade For NBA Champion Guard
Jordan Poole has spent each of the preivous two seasons playing for the Washington Wizards.
According to Bovada, the Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Poole (if the Wizards were to trade him).
Via NBACentral: "The Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Jordan Poole in a potential trade, per @BovadaOfficial
Orlando Magic +550
Sacramento Kings +600
Milwaukee Bucks +700
New Orleans Pelicans +750
Phoenix Suns +800
Philadelphia 76ers +1100
Chicago Bulls +1200
Minnesota Timberwolves +1200
Toronto Raptors +1400
Los Angeles Clippers +1600"
Poole was once among the best young stars in the NBA when he helped lead the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 title.
While he is no longer seen as a future star, he is an above-average guard (at just 25).
Via @EVRYDAYCarter: "Jordan Poole this season:
• 20.5 PPG
• 3.0 REB
• 4.5 APG
• 43.2% FG
• 37.8% 3PT (9.1 attempts per game)
• 88.3% FT (4.0 attempts per game)
• 1.3 SPG
Would be a great fit with the Magic"
The Magic finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.