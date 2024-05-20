Orlando Magic Are Reportedly The Favorites To Land Former NBA All-Star
Brandon Ingram is coming off another productive regular season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 2020 NBA All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
He has been mentioned in many reports as a player who could end up getting moved this summer.
Recently, Bovada revealed that the Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Ingram (if he is traded).
Via NBACentral on May 11: "The Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Brandon Ingram, per @BovadaOfficial
Orlando Magic: +300
Atlanta Hawks: +400
Sacramento Kings: +750
Cleveland Cavaliers: +750
Philadelphia 76ers: +800
Phoenix Suns: +1000
San Antonio Spurs: +1000
New York Knicks: +1200
Miami Heat: +1800
Detroit Pistons: +2500
Chicago Bulls: +2500
Milwaukee Bucks: +2500
Charlotte Hornets: +2500"
Some of the odds have slightly changed since May 11, but the Magic still remain the favorites.
The Magic are coming off a good year where they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).
As for the Pelicans, they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference after beating the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
However, they were swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.