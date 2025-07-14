Orlando Magic Coach Reacts To Big Trade With Grizzlies
Over the offseason, the Orlando Magic made a bold trade to acquire Desmond Bane in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bane is coming off a season where he averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via OrlandoMagic.com (on June 25): "The Orlando Magic have acquired guard-forward Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Cole Anthony, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and multiple future first round draft picks, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today."
Recently, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about the trade (via NBA on ESPN).
Mosley: "He was in the gym the other day with Franz and Anthony Black already. Just his work ethic, his character, his care factor, just leadership that he brings to the table is gonna be so special for us."
Bane joins a talented roster that is led by All-Star forward Paolo Banchero.
Via StatMuse: "Desmond Bane is top 10 all-time in
— Points
— Assists
— Threes
— Playoff points
— Playoff rebounds
— Playoff assists
— Playoff steals
— Playoff threes (franchise leader)
for the Grizzlies."
The Magic finished last season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They reached the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
However, the Magic lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).