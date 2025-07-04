Orlando Magic Cut Ties With Popular NBA Player
Mac McClung spent the 2024-25 season with the Orlando Magic organization.
He appeared in two NBA games, averaging 1.5 assists per contest.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Magic will let go of McClung.
Via Smith: "The Orlando Magic have withdrawn the qualifying offer for Mac McClung, a league source told @spotrac.
McClung is now an unrestricted free agent."
McClung is an extremely popular player, as he has won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in each of the previous three seasons.
Via The NBA: "MAC MCCLUNG COMPLETES THE THREE-PEAT SCORING FOUR 50s 🏆
🌟 Reverse Jam over a #KiaK5 🌟 360 over Nate Dougherty 🌟 Double Dunk over hoverboard 🌟 Rim-tapping Slam over 6'11" Mobley
What a DOMINANT 3-year #ATTSlamDunk run for @McclungMac ! 👏"
McClung played his college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech.
Despite being one of the most exciting guards in the country, he went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Over part of three NBA seasons, the 26-year-old has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers (and Magic).
His career averages are 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in six games.
Via NBA G League (on March 14): "Mac McClung continues to stay RED-HOT! The 2024 G League MVP recorded his sixth 30+ point game of the season and has now scored 30+ points in 3 of his last 5 games"
The Magic lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.