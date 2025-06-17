Orlando Magic Cut Ties With Two NBA Players After Grizzlies Trade
The Orlando Magic have already made the first major trade of the 2024-25 offseason by acquiring Desmond Bane (via the Memphis Grizzlies).
Following the move, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported news about Gary Harris and Cory Joseph.
Via Scotto: "Just In: The Orlando Magic have declined team options for Gary Harris ($7.5 million) and Cory Joseph ($3.47 million) for the 2025-26 season as part of the Desmond Bane trade, league sources told @hoopshype."
Joseph is coming off his first season with Orlando.
The 2014 NBA Champion had averages of 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Harris had been with the Magic for five seasons.
The former Michigan State star finished this past year with averages of 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Harris will hit unrestricted free agency as a potential veteran minimum target for multiple contending teams in need of wing depth."
The Magic have a very talented (young) roster that is coming off a year where they made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
That said, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).
Via X User @Bxnchero: "The Magic have declined team options for Gary Harris ($7.5 million) and Cory Joseph ($3.47 million) after the Desmond Bane trade.
The Magic are now under the 1st apron and have access to a full MLE in free agency.
Weltman is not done yet.."