Orlando Magic Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade
On Sunday, the Orlando Magic made a big trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Desmond Bane.
They have now officially announced the news.
Via Dan Savage (OrlandoMagic.com): "The Magic shook up the NBA landscape by acquiring dynamic guard Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guards Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope along with multiple first-round picks and swap rights. The draft picks conveyed to Memphis include: a first round draft pick in 2025 (16th overall), a first round draft pick in 2026 (which includes swap rights from either Phoenix or Washington), a first round draft pick in 2028, the swap rights to a first round draft pick in 2029 (top two protected) and a first round draft pick in 2030."
Bane is an extremely intriguing addition to a young Orlando roster.
Over five NBA seasons, the former TCU star has career averages of 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 313 games.
Via @ORLmuse: "Desmond Bane over his last three seasons:
21.1 PPG
5.3 RPG
5.0 APG
47.7 FG%
39.4 3PT% (7.0 3PA)
One of the best shooters in the NBA will now play in Orlando."
The Magic have reached the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 postseason (in five games).
Bane joins a starting lineup that also features Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.