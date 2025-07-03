Orlando Magic Officially Sign Former NBA Star's Son
Jace Richardson spent his freshman year at Michigan State.
He finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Last month, the 19-year-old was the 25th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
On Thursday, the Magic announced that they had officially signed Richardson.
Via OrlandoMagic.com: "The Orlando Magic have signed guard Jase Richardson, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Richardson was selected by Orlando in the first round (25th overall) of the 2025 NBA Draft."
Jace is the son of Jason Richardson (who played 13 NBA seasons).
The 44-year-old was with the Magic for two seasons.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Jase Richardson was drafted 25th overall by the Magic 🪄
His dad, Jason, played for Orlando from 2010-12 during his career.
Full circle moment 👏"
The Magic have made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
They finished last year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
However, the Magic lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on April 8): "Jase Richardson's pace, skill-level, feel for the game, perimeter shooting, and high-intensity defense give him an excellent framework to build on long-term. The son of Jason Richardson plays a mistake-free style, helping him earn the trust of coach Tom Izzo."