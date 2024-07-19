Orlando Magic Officially Sign NBA Champion Point Guard
Cory Joseph is coming off his 13th season in the NBA.
The veteran point guard finished the year with averages of 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 35.9% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 26 games for the Golden State Warriors.
On Friday, Joseph officially signed a deal with the Orlando Magic.
Via OrlandoMagic.com: "The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Cory Joseph, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed."
Joseph was the 29th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the details of Joseph's deal with Orlando.
Via Scotto on July 17: "Sources: The Orlando Magic and free agent guard Cory Joseph have agreed to a two-year deal, @hoopshype has learned. Joseph is represented by @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul."
Joseph has career averages of 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 816 regular season games.
The 2014 NBA Champion has also appeared in 82 playoff games (two starts).
As for the Magic, they finished the 2023-24 season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round.