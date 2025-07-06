Orlando Magic Officially Sign Veteran NBA Point Guard
The Orlando Magic have been a team on the rise over the last two seasons.
They have a very talented roster led by 2025 NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero.
On Sunday, the Magic announced that they had officially signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones.
Via OrlandoMagic.com: "ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Tyus Jones, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed."
Jones finished the 2024-25 season (with the Phoenix Suns) averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Magic also shared a quote from Jeff Weltman.
Via The Magic: "We are excited to welcome Tyus (Jones) to the Orlando Magic family.
He is the ultimate pro, who will bring to our team a blend of IQ, playmaking and shooting. Known for his character and leadership, Tyus will be a tremendous mentor to our young core."
Jones was the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has played ten total seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.
Via @ORLmuse: "The Orlando Magic's bench when Moritz Wagner returns next season:
PG: Tyus Jones
SG: Anthony Black
SF: Tristan Da Silva
PF: Jonathan Isaac
C:: Moritz Wagner
The Magic continue to win in the depth department."
The Magic lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.