Orlando Magic Release Intriguing Player
Ethan Thompson spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Osceola Magic.
He finished the year with averages of 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 31 G League regular season games.
On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic officially announced that they had waived Thompson from his two-way deal.
Via Orlando Magic PR: "The Orlando Magic have waived Ethan Thompson. Thompson was signed last Feb. 7 to a two-way contract and did not appear in any games with Orlando. He played in 31 games with Osceola, averaging 18.4 ppg."
Thompson (who is 26) could be an intriguing addition for a young team looking to develop talent.
Via NBA G League (on April 3): "Ethan Thompson was LIGHTS OUT in the @OsceolaMagic win over the Mad Ants! The @OrlandoMagic two-way signee dropped 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Osceola to the Eastern Conference Finals of the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs. 🎯 🪄"
As for the Magic, they finished last year as the seventh seed with a 41-41 record.
They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Orlando Magic have waived two-way player Ethan Thompson. He played in 31 games with Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, and averaged 18.4 points per game. Orlando now has two open two-way spots after recently signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract."