Orlando Magic Send Message To NBA Legend Tracy McGrady
Tracy McGrady was once among the most exciting players in the NBA.
The Hall of Fame forward had arguably his best run with the Orlando Magic from 2000-04.
On Saturday, McGrady is celebrating his 46th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 46th Birthday to 7x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA scoring champion and @Hoophall inductee, Tracy McGrady! #NBABDAY"
One person who wished McGrady a happy birthday was the Magic.
Via The Orlando Magic (on X): "send this to someone who needs to see how good Tracy McGrady was
HBD @Tmac_213"
Over his four seasons in Orlando, McGrady averaged an incredible 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 295 games.
Via The NBA: "On Christmas Day in 2003, Tracy McGrady (41 PTS, 11 AST, 8 REB) led the Orlando Magic to an OT victory over LeBron James (34 PTS, 6 AST) and the Cavs!"
McGrady was the ninth pick in the 1997 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.
In addition to Toronto and Orlando, the seven-time All-Star also spent time with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.
Via NBA Retweet: "Tracy McGrady’s Resume:
7x All-Star
7x All-NBA
2x Scoring Champion
2000-01 Most Improved Player
18,381 career points
5,276 career rebounds
4,161 career assists
1,136 career steals
Hall of Famer
Happy 46th Birthdays T-Mac"