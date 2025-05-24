Fastbreak

Orlando Magic Send Message To NBA Legend Tracy McGrady

The Orlando Magic wished Tracy McGrady a happy birthday.

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic former guard Tracy McGrady looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic former guard Tracy McGrady looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tracy McGrady was once among the most exciting players in the NBA.

The Hall of Fame forward had arguably his best run with the Orlando Magic from 2000-04.

On Saturday, McGrady is celebrating his 46th birthday.

Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 46th Birthday to 7x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA scoring champion and @Hoophall inductee, Tracy McGrady! #NBABDAY"

One person who wished McGrady a happy birthday was the Magic.

Via The Orlando Magic (on X): "send this to someone who needs to see how good Tracy McGrady was

HBD @Tmac_213"

Over his four seasons in Orlando, McGrady averaged an incredible 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 295 games.

Via The NBA: "On Christmas Day in 2003, Tracy McGrady (41 PTS, 11 AST, 8 REB) led the Orlando Magic to an OT victory over LeBron James (34 PTS, 6 AST) and the Cavs!"

McGrady was the ninth pick in the 1997 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.

In addition to Toronto and Orlando, the seven-time All-Star also spent time with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.

Via NBA Retweet: "Tracy McGrady’s Resume:

7x All-Star
7x All-NBA
2x Scoring Champion
2000-01 Most Improved Player
18,381 career points
5,276 career rebounds
4,161 career assists
1,136 career steals
Hall of Famer

Happy 46th Birthdays T-Mac"

