Orlando Magic Sign Former NBA 6th Overall Pick For Summer League
Jarrett Culver most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 10 games (one start) for the Atlanta Hawks.
That year, he averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field.
The Orlando Magic recently announced their 2025 NBA Summer League roster.
One notable name on the team was Culver.
Culver was the sixth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Texas Tech.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.
His career averages are 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 144 regular season games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games with Memphis.
While Culver's career in the NBA hasn't taken off, he has played well in the G League.
This past year, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 29 games (22 starts).
Since Culver is only 25, he could be a good addition to a team that wants to take a chance on him as a rotational piece.
As for the Magic, they have become one of the most exciting (young) teams in the NBA.
They are coming off a year where they reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
However, the Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).