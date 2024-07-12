Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Sends Out Heartfelt Post On X
Paolo Banchero has only played two seasons in the NBA, but he has already established himself among the best players in the league.
Recently, the 21-year-old hosted his first kid's basketball camp in Seattle, Washington.
Following the camp, Banchero made a heartfelt post to X with a clip of highlights from the day.
Banchero captioned his post: "1st kids camp in my hometown was a dream come true❤️ Thank you to everyone that came together to make this such a great experience for the youth!"
Any time players host a camp for kids, it's a special moment for everyone involved.
However, it's even more noteworthy because Seattle doesn't have an NBA team, so there is less of an opportunity for kids in the area to see players up close.
Banchero was the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing one season of college basketball at Duke.
He finished this past year with averages of 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range.
In only his second season, Banchero was named to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
The Magic also had a season where they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic were still on the roster.
However, the Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).