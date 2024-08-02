P.J. Washington Reacts To Gordon Hayward News
P.J. Washington spent the first four and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Kentucky star was traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the middle of the 2023-24 season.
He spent three and a half seasons playing with Gordon Hayward.
On Thursday, Hayward announced (via Instagram) that he is retiring from basketball.
Hayward wrote in the middle of his letter: "Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined."
One person who left a comment was Washington.
His comment had over 2,000 likes.
Washington wrote: "Pleasure being able share the floor with you bro, Congrats on a great career 🙏🏽"
The Hornets have been among the worst teams in the NBA over the previous two seasons.
That said, Hayward was a good veteran for the young players on the roster.
He played for Charlotte for three and a half seasons before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past year.
The 34-year-old finished the final year of his NBA career with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Meanwhile, Washington finished his year with averages of 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals.