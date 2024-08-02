Fastbreak

P.J. Washington Reacts To Gordon Hayward News

P.J. Washington commented on Gordon Hayward's Instagram post.

Feb 24, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) with forward Gordon Hayward (20) and guard LaMelo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

P.J. Washington spent the first four and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets.

The former Kentucky star was traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the middle of the 2023-24 season.

He spent three and a half seasons playing with Gordon Hayward.

On Thursday, Hayward announced (via Instagram) that he is retiring from basketball.

Hayward wrote in the middle of his letter: "Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined."

One person who left a comment was Washington.

His comment had over 2,000 likes.

Washington wrote: "Pleasure being able share the floor with you bro, Congrats on a great career 🙏🏽"

P.J. Washington's Comment
P.J. Washington's Comment / August 1

The Hornets have been among the worst teams in the NBA over the previous two seasons.

That said, Hayward was a good veteran for the young players on the roster.

He played for Charlotte for three and a half seasons before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past year.

The 34-year-old finished the final year of his NBA career with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.

Jan 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) celebrates with forward P.J. Washington (25) after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports / Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Washington finished his year with averages of 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 73 games.

He helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals.

