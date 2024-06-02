P.J. Washington Reacts To Luka Doncic's Viral Instagram Post
The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, and Game 1 of the Finals against the Boston Celtics will be on June 6 in Boston.
After the Mavs beat the Timberwolves (on Thursday), Luka Doncic made a post to Instagram that had over 870,000 likes and 7,000 comments.
Doncic captioned his post: "👏👏"
One person who left a comment was P.J. Washington.
His comment had over 5,600 likes.
Washington wrote: "HIM"
Washington had spent the first four and a half years of his career with the Charlotte Hornets before getting traded to the Mavs during the regular season.
He has been an excellent fit in Dallas and finished the season with averages of 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Through the first 17 games of the playoffs, he is averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range.
Considering this is his first time in the playoffs, Washington has been extremely impressive.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder (before defeating Minnesota).
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed and beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.