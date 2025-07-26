Pacers Legend Lance Stephenson Makes Shocking Admission About NBA Career
Lance Stephenson was once among the best role players in the NBA when he was with the Indiana Pacers (for his first stint).
During the 2014 season, Stephenson helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals.
He finished that year with averages of 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 78 games.
That summer, Stephenson signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
He was never able to regain the same magic that he had with the Pacers.
In an interview with 7PM in Brooklyn, Stephenson made an honest statement about his career (h/t @HornetsReddit).
Stephenson: "Once I got paid, I didn't keep that hunger. I kind of slowed... I should have just started going harder and harder. That's the only part of my career I feel like, damn I should have changed that right there."
Stephenson would go on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelians.
He also had two more stints with the Pacers.
His career averages were 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 554 games.
Via @ThrowbackHoops: "Paul George and Lance Stephenson led the Pacers to a Game 1 win in the ECF against the Heat! (2014)
George: 24 pts, 7 ast, 4 reb, 1 stl
Stephenson: 17 pts, 8 ast, 4 reb, 1 stl"