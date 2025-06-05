Pacers Legend Paul George Takes Clear Stance On Tyrese Haliburton
Paul George is one of the most talented players in Indiana Pacers history.
The franchise legend was unable to lead them to a title, but they reached the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons (2013-14).
Recently, George spoke about current Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
George (via Podcast P with Paul George): "In my eyes, I think he is a superstar. He's the face of the NBA. He is the number one option... I think people are starting to understand and learn who he is. He's arrived. He's here."
Those are extremely strong words from George.
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season (and fourth with the Pacers).
He finished this past regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Via The NBA: "Elite company for Tyrese Haliburton
He joins Magic Johnson as the only players to enter the Finals with 150+ assists and less than 50 turnovers in the postseason (since TOs were tracked in 1978)."
The Pacers are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season (when Reggie Miller was still on the roster).
They also made the Eastern Conference finals in 2024.
Via Underdog: "Tyrese Haliburton has 20 playoff wins in the last two years. The Sacramento Kings have 18 playoff wins in the last 22 years.
Pacers bet on Tyrese and won"
Game 1 against the OKC Thunder will be on Thursday night.