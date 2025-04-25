Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Makes Honest Michael Jordan Statement
Reggie Miller is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.
During his era, he had to go up against other legends such as former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan.
In a recent interview with ALL THE SMOKE, Miller spoke about Jordan.
Miller: "There was no weaknesses... He was SHAQ of shooting guards. I don't care; there was no way you could get around him... He was just too strong, and then he had a 48-inch vertical... He could stop on a dime, his handles, and then he held the ball like it was an orange. He's taunting you, holding the ball in your face... No weaknesses. None. Zero."
Jordan spent the first 13 years of his career with the Bulls.
In that span, he led them to six NBA Championships (and won five MVP Awards).
His career averages were 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 1,072 games.
Via NBACentral: "Michael Jordan’s 1991 Playoff Run:
• 1st round (3-0)
29.0p, 4.7r, 6.0a, 2.7s
52.5% FG
• 2nd round (4-1)
33.4p, 8.0r, 7.8a, 1.8s, 1.4b
48.9% FG
• 3rd round (4-0)
29.8p, 5.3r, 7.0a, 2.3s, 1.8b
53.5% FG
• Finals (4-1)
31.2p, 6.6r, 11.4a, 2.8s, 1.4b
55.8% FG"
As for Miller, he spent his entire 18-year career playing for the Pacers.
The former UCLA star had averages of 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 1,389 games.