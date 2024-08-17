NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To Caitlin Clark's Huge Game
On Friday evening, the Indiana Fever returned to action after the break in the WNBA schedule.
They hosted the Phoenix Mercury in Indianapolis and won by a score of 98-89.
Caitlin Clark led the way with 29 points, five rebounds and ten assists while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Games with 25 PTS & 10 AST by a rookie:
2 — Caitlin Clark
1 — Rest of WNBA history combined"
Many people were talking about Clark's dominance on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton's post had over 9,000 likes and 570,000 impressions in six hours.
He wrote: "Hope y’all seeing what 22 doin at Gainbridge"
Haliburton, who just won a Gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, was also at Thursday's game.
Via The WNBA: "Gold Medalist and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is in the building to support the Indiana Fever 🔥"
The Indiana franchises are both in excellent spots with Clark and Haliburton leading the way.
Last year, the Pacers made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
The Pacers also reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 (when Paul George was still on the roster).
Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.